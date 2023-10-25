Browns Rumors: 3 free agents Cleveland could sign due to Deshaun Watson's injury
Do the Browns go out and make a move as insurance?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Matt Ryan
That year after Wentz played for the Colts, Indy went out and signed longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to come in and start for them. Last year, Ryan threw for 3,057 yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was 4-7-1 as a starter.
Some might argue that Ryan looked washed, while others could run with the whole "Colts were a mess" narrative. Either way, Ryan has yet to officially retire and might still be waiting for a phone call. The situation in Cleveland is great, especially considering their defense.
Throughout Ryan's time in Atlanta, he hardly had a formidable defense to back him up. It's no wonder he was pretty much expected to throw for over 4,000 yards every year -- and specifically in 10 straight seasons from 2011 to 2020. He'd have plenty to work with in Cleveland between Amari Cooper, David Njoku, Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
The future Hall of Famer could be a good fit for a team that has a need for someone to simply not lose games. Ryan would qualify as a solid game manager at this point in his career, and would be able to do enough for the Browns to score some points and win with their defense.