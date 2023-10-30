Browns Rumors: 5 last minute trades that can make Cleveland AFC North favorites
The Browns need to get aggressive and take advantage of this year's trade deadline
By Ryan Heckman
5. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos
Finally, we come to maybe the most likely of candidates to be traded at the deadline. Now, we should talk about the Broncos shocking the football world and dominating the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend. But, Denver still figures to be players at the deadline.
At 3-5, the likelihood of Denver making a playoff push seems highly unlikely and the team also needs to recoup some draft capital from their two big deals acquiring Russell Wilson and Sean Payton.
One of the latest reports said the Broncos had received a "good offer" for Jeudy, but weren't ready to accept it. That report came prior to the Week 8 win over Kansas City. Was Denver waiting to see if they were able to pull off an unlikely win before going into full-on selling mode? At this point, I guess we will have to wait and see.
Jeudy has one more year on his rookie contract, which makes him even more attractive to possible trade suitors. But it also makes him attractive to the Broncos, who might surprise us all and keep him in Denver.
If he was dealt to Cleveland, though, he'd be the perfect compliment to Cooper. This offense could finally take another step forward. Do the Broncos part with him before Tuesday's deadline?