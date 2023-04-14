Browns running back Nick Chubb was just insulted in a major way
Nick Chubb has been one of the best running backs in the entire NFL since entering the league in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's been so good that the Cleveland Browns star running back was recently ranked as the No. 1 player from his draft class by Pro Football Talk.
That's the No. 1 player. Not running back. Overall player.
Chubb came in above superstars such as Josh Allen, Mark Andrews, and even Saquon Barkley who was the No. 2 overall pick that season — compared to 35 for Chubb.
Even so, he's still not getting the respect he deserves on a national level. That was evident when ESPN Fantasy Sports tweeted out their top-10 running backs in Fantasy Football for the 2023 season. Not only did Chubb get left off the list, but they included one player who has never stepped foot on an NFL field, Bijan Robinson.
Nick Chubb disrespect is unbelievable
An argument can be made that players such as Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey are better in Fantasy Football due to their performance as pass catchers. But there are other names outside of a rookie that make no sense.
First is Rhamondre Stevenson who has 1,646 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons. Compare that to Chubb running for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022 alone and it becomes laughable. Sure, Stevenson had 69 receptions for 421 yards but again had just one touchdown — which was the same number Chubb scored as a receiver on 27 receptions for 239 yards.
After that, there's Kenneth Walker III from the Seattle Seahawks. As a rookie, he was very good with 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. However, that's still a far cry from what Chubb accomplished. Throw in the fact that thet had the same number of receptions but Walker had just 165 yards and no touchdowns and there's no way to even justify his placement ahead of Chubb.
Whether it's his quiet approach to the game or selfless play, Chubb simply doesn't get the respect he deserves — even though the ones who actually play the game list him as one of the best. In fact, Derrick Henry who came in at No. 5 says Chubb is hands-down the best.
That should stand for something considering Henry is the only player with more rushing yards than Chubb since 2018.
Of course, none of this matters in the end but it's something that could motivate the best back in the NFL to continue to prove his dominance.