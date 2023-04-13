Nick Chubb sits atop the 2018 NFL draft class
There are not many certainties in this world: life, death, taxes, and Nick Chubb being the best running back in the NFL. Pro Football Focus confirmed the latter when they posted their top 10 career grades from the 2018 NFL draft class on Tuesday and the Cleveland Browns star was given the respect he's due.
Chubb came in at No. 1 on PFF’s top 10 of the 2018 draft class with an astounding grade of 94.5. Chubb’s mark was 2.9 points higher than Josh Allen in second place, and a whopping 8.5 points higher than the next running back on the list, Saquon Barkley, who came in tied for ninth place.
Chubb’s dominance should come as a surprise to no one who has followed the elite running back since entering the league. Since he set foot in the NFL, he has the second most rushing yards in the league with 6,341. Only Derrick Henry has rushed for more yards in that time span, besting Chubb by only 761 yards despite getting 254 more carries than the Browns running back. Even Henry has conceded that Chubb is the best running back in the league right now.
What's more impressive than the total rushing yards that Chubb has amassed in such a short time span is the quality of his rushes per touch. Chubb is tied for second place all-time in yards per rush with an amazing 5.2 yards per tote. That number ties him with another Browns running back that you might have heard of…the incomparable Jim Brown.
In fact, Chubb, who has only been in the league for five seasons, is already the Browns fourth-leading rusher in franchise history. Chubb trails the Browns’ second-leading rusher of all-time, Pro Football Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly, by only 933 yards. Given his track record, he should pass Kelly’s rushing totals by this upcoming Thanksgiving if he is able to stay healthy.
Unbelievable statistics aside, Chubb is a throwback player that represents everything that is admirable about the game of football. Browns fans should cherish each game that they get to see Nicholas J. Chubb suit up for their team. Not only is Chubb the running back that Cleveland deserves, but he is also the running back that Cleveland needs right now.