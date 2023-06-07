Browns rushing attack to be led by Nick Chubb, several unknowns
By Josh Brown
The Rest of the Bunch
Hassan Hall and Nate McCrary round out the Browns running back room. Hassan is an undrafted free agent signed this year. McCrary has been in the NFL for one season. With a wide open competition behind Chubb these two will have a chance to impress. While the most likely destination is the practice squad or waived anything can happen. lets taker a look at what they bring to the table.
Hall started his college career with the Louisville Cardinals amassing 3,843 all-purpose yards (1,299 rushing, 175 receiving, 2,369 kickoff return) and 13 touchdowns (11 rushing, two kickoff returns) from 2018-2021. He spent his 2022 season with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
He appeared in 12 games with six starts and amassed 900 all-purpose yards for the Yellow Jackets. Hall has shown to be a great kick returner, but never really put up huge numbers running or receiving during his college career. According to Jackson Caudell with FanNation Hall did impress some NFL scouts on his pro day.
"While he did not receive an invite to the 2023 NFL Combine, Hall made sure to put on a good showing for his pro day. He ran a sub 4.5 forty-yard dash, had a 37-inch vertical jump, which was the best among all participants that day, a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump and he had 18 reps on the bench press. He left an impression that day among the NFL scouts that were in attendance. "- JACKSON CAUDELL MAR 30, 2023
Hall has some speed and athletic traits that could allow him to make an impact at the NFL level, but he will likely need some time to develop. The most likely scenario for him to stick is if he can blow the coaches away on special teams. It's more likely that Hall will end up on the practice squad or in another NFL uniform next year.
Nate McCrary came to the Browns in January of this year as a free agent after being waived by the Baltimore Ravens. McCrary Spent his first NFL season bouncing between the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, and Ravens practice squads.
He did appear in one game for the Ravens with one rushing attempt for negative one-yard. McCrary is likely a camp body unless he opens some of the coaching staff's eyes. At this point, he also would need to make the team via special teams but likely has an even longer way to go than Hall.
The offensive backfield will be an interesting area to keep an eye on in training camp, especially if the Browns do not add a veteran before then.