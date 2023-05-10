Browns schedule: All 14 QBs Cleveland will face in 2023 ranked from worst to best
By Randy Gurzi
12. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last season, the Browns got an early win against the Pittsburgh Steelers when Mitchell Trubisky was under center but things were different in Week 18. Pittsburgh won that game easily, 28-14 but Pickett was just 13-of-29 with 195 yards and a touchdown.
In fact, he wasn't exactly lighting it up all season with just seven touchdowns and nine picks. He did add three touchdowns on the ground and was 7-6 for the Steelers.
That's why there's hope among the Pittsburgh fan base that he can take the next step this year but until he does, he's No. 4 in the AFC North and not high at all in terms of the 14 QBs the Browns will face in 2023.
11. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
There was a stretch where Ryan Tannehill was very good for the Tennessee Titans but he's been far too inconsistent as of late. Even so, Cleveland can't take him lightly. He's 36-19 as the starter for the Titans and while they drafted Will Levis in the second round, it won't be easy for him to supplant Tannehill.
Having said that, he's 35 now and is on the back end of his career. That makes him far less dangerous than many of the signal-callers on the schedule.