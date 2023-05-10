Browns schedule: All 14 QBs Cleveland will face in 2023 ranked from worst to best
By Randy Gurzi
10. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
It's still early in his career, but this is a pivotal season for Justin Fields. He made strides in 2022 as a second-year player both as a passer and runner. He finished with 2,242 yards through the air with 17 touchdowns while adding an impressive 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. But to be considered a true threat, he needs to be more consistent throwing the ball — to date, teams have been fine with him running since it's been ineffective as they're 5-20 with him starting.
The good news for Fields is that Chicago has gone all-in. They added Chase Claypool a season ago and then brought in D.J. Moore from Carolina and drafted Tyler Scott. Throw in first-round pick Darnell Wright and they're doing all they can to build around the Ohio State product. He comes in low right now but the potential is there for him to make a huge leap this year.
9. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
Deshaun Watson wasn't the only big-name quarterback traded last year. Russell Wilson also found a new home as he was sent from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, and after one season, Denver might want to look for their receipt.
Wilson was just 4-11 as a starter and had a career-low completion percentage of 60.5. He also finished with just 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Simply put, it was a year to forget and he's going to have to go out this season and prove it was a fluke in order to climb higher on any QB ranking.