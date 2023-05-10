Browns schedule: All 14 QBs Cleveland will face in 2023 ranked from worst to best
By Randy Gurzi
8. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Cleveland Browns fans know all about negative body language. Right now, that's been hurting Jedrick Wills, who has been accused of giving up on plays and showing no effort. It's hard to judge a player since we don't know what's going on inside, but when Wills has a look on his face that suggests he would rather be anywhere else, fans get frustrated.
That's kind of how it is with Kyler Murray. The No. 1 overall pick from 2019 just seems as though he's unhappy most of the time and his play has been trending in the wrong direction and the Cardinals were just 3-8 with him under center last season.
Murray is being paid like an elite quarterback but he needs to prove 2022 was a fluke before he gets that respect from opposing teams.
7. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
It's tempting to shrug off the success Brock Purdy had last season and say it was due to Kyle Shanahan but that's not true. The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft was simply on fire for the five games he played and then was clutch in the playoffs as well.
Purdy went 5-0 in the regular season while throwing 13 touchdowns against just four picks. Then he was 2-1 in the playoffs with 569 yards and three touchdowns — with no interceptions. Those numbers might have even been better since he suffered an injury in the NFC Championship Game after going just 4-of-4 passing. Perhaps the Niners could have won it all if he stayed healthy, which would have been quite the story.
Even without the ring, he enters this season as the man who went from Mr. Irrelevant to unseating Trey Lance, who was the No. 3 overall pick in 2021.