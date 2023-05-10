Browns schedule: All 14 QBs Cleveland will face in 2023 ranked from worst to best
By Randy Gurzi
6. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
Last season, Geno Smith was the feel-good story of the year. He took over the Seattle Seahawks after they traded Russell Wilson to Denver and he outperformed the man he was backing up for the two previous seasons.
Smith completed 69.8 percent of his passes, which led the league, for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns. Seattle even made the postseason with a record of 9-8, which was more than Wilson and the Broncos could say.
The question now is going to be whether or not he can sustain the success but Seattle is a well-coached team and it would be a surprise to see them go in the wrong direction.
5. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
After missing eight games last season, it's easy to forget about Matthew Stafford. He simply didn't look like himself during the nine games he did play in, but he was also not healthy at all which led to the Los Angeles Rams shutting him down.
Looking ahead to 2023, he should be back to 100 percent health and when that was the case, he threw an NFL-leading 41 touchdowns along with 4,886 yards — not to mention won the Super Bowl. He's one of the best deep-ball passers in the game and acting as if he's done might be a mistake.