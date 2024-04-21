Browns send Nick Chubb a strong message following massive pay cut
Nick Chubb can make most of his money back on incentives
By Randy Gurzi
There was a brief moment where reports indicated the Cleveland Browns could move on from Nick Chubb in 2024. General manager Andrew Berry called his contract "the elephant in the room," since there was no way they were paying him nearly $16 million coming off a serious knee injury without some protection.
They got that as Chubb reworked his deal to not only save the team money now, but he's also able to earn most of it back through playing incentives. Chubb will count just $6.275 million against the cap a far cry from the $15.85 million he was at originally. The Browns get relief now and Chubb can make what he deserves if he hits the incentives, meaning this ended up being a rare 'win-win' where each side was happy.
With all that behind them, Berry took the time to praise Chubb and his team for being willing to work with the franchise. His words sent a message that he not only appreciates No. 24 but also believes he will be back — and as strong as ever.
"I really applaud Nick and then his reps, Todd France and A.J. Stevens for being really collaborative partners and finding a solution that worked for everybody,” Berry said about the contract negotiation.“I think everybody in this room is happy that Nick is back as a Cleveland Brown and we’re very optimistic that he’s going to crush the rehab.”
At this point, it would feel foolish to bet against Chubb, since he's defied the odds in the past.
Browns have insurance if Nick Chubb is slow to return
While we all expect Chubb to be the same player when he's healthy, the only real question is when will he return?
Most reports are indicating he could miss at least the first month of the season since he had to go through two surgeries to repair two separate torn ligaments. The Browns have done a good job protecting themselves by adding D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines in free agency.
With those two working alongside Jerome Ford, the ground game should be much better in 2024 than it was in 2023 without Chubb. Then when he comes back — at 100 percent — for the final stretch, the running game should be dangerous.