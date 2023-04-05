Browns severely disrespected in latest NFL Power Rankings
This offseason, the Cleveland Browns have done a solid job plugging the holes on their roster. Even fellow league executives have been positive in their evaluation of Cleveland's moves as they look to bounce back following two losing seasons in a row.
But that doesn't mean everyone is on board. In fact, Pro Football Focus doesn't seem to be very high on the Browns at all. In their latest NFL Power Rankings, they had them coming in at No. 21 overall.
PFF called Jacoby Brissett the biggest loss for the Browns, which is an encouraging sign considering he was a reserve by the end of the season. That means they kept all their best starters, which is true as Anthony Walker, Ethan Pocic, and Sione Takitaki all re-signed.
As for their top addition, PFF says Juan Thornhill takes that spot. Of course, that could be debated since Dalvin Tomlinson should vastly improve their run defense and Elijah Moore rounds out their receiving corps.
Why the low rankings for the Browns?
While all the moves they made should help, the real reason Cleveland comes in so low has to do with their quarterback. After giving up three first-round picks and a $230 million deal, the Browns believe they have their guy in Deshaun Watson.
This front office and coaching staff are banking on him being an elite signal-caller once again. However, his six-game stint in 2022 was less than ideal.
Most understand this was due to a 700-day layoff but PFF is clearly not buying that. They seem to believe Watson's ceiling is what we saw in 2022 and said as much in their review, claiming the defense can be a force but Watson is going to be put to the test.
"Deshaun Watson’s abilities will now be put to the test. The Browns shored up their defense by adding safety Juan Thornhill, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and edge Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to a unit that already has Myles Garrett. This defense may be a force."- Amelia Probst, PFF
Which teams shouldn't be ahead of the Browns?
We can argue all day about whether or not Watson should get the love but the fact is, there are several teams ahead of Cleveland that shouldn't be. One of those include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who the Browns beat when they had Tom Brady last season. Now, they'll be turning to Baker Mayfield and are still somehow No. 11.
The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets are also ahead of them, which should change whenever Aaron Rodgers picks his team and leaves one with more questions than answers. Another that should be behind Cleveland would be the Washington Commanders, who signed Brissett as insurance for Sam Howell.
Then, there's the AFC North. Watson having this entire offseason with the team plus their additions should put them ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who came in at No. 16. Then there's the Baltimore Ravens, who are likely to turn to Tyler Huntley after making Lamar Jackson mad enough to demand a trade yet made it into the top 10.
But in the end, these rankings don't matter. That doesn't mean they're not fun to talk about, nor does it mean the Browns can't use it for a little extra motivation.