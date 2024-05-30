Browns 'shocking' trade with Chiefs would be a total mistake for Cleveland
The team that's on top of not just the AFC mountain but the entire NFL mountain as well is the Kansas City Chiefs. They managed to win their third Super Bowl in five years despite having their worst roster over that span and now Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report thinks the Cleveland Browns should help out the back-to-back reigning champs by trading Jack Conklin to Kansas City.
"Finding a tackle solution at this stage in the game is never easy, but the Cleveland Browns' tackle situation could open up an opportunity. Jack Conklin is a proven veteran but when he went down with a knee injury in last season's opener it paved the way for Dawand Jones to put together a surprisingly strong campaign as a rookie."- Alex Ballentine
Ballentine is right in that Conklin's injury last year paved the way for Dawand Jones to take over at right tackle and play well but is trading Conklin the answer? The Browns have a great depth piece ready to take over should an injury occur and as we've seen in the NFL, that should not be taken for granted.
Browns should not help Chiefs out by sending them Jack Conklin
The Browns and Chiefs actually play this year, but the match-up won't occur until Week 15. Still, it wouldn't be fun to see Conklin donning Chiefs red and trying to block Myles Garrett and the rest of the Browns pass rush when the Chiefds come to Cleveland for what could be a game with massive playoff implications for both sides.
Conklin was the eighth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans where he played for the first four years of his career. The Browns were elated to land him in free agency in 2020 where he immediately made All-Pro. Unfortunately, injuries have been a problem for Conklin, as he missed half of the 2021 season and then nearly the entire 2023 season.
That could be the one benefit to trading Conklin to KC is that he is injury-prone. If he stays healthy, however, he's one of the best right tackles in the game and handing the Chiefs one of the best players at any given position when they already have the best quarterback and tight end would be foolish.
Let's keep Conklin in Cleveland for everyone's sakes.