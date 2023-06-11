Browns: Stealing one player from every AFC North foe
By Randy Gurzi
While we never like to admit it, there are some talented players on rival teams in the AFC North. The Cleveland Browns happen to be in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL and three of the four franchises finished with winning records a year ago.
Cleveland, who finished last at 7-10, went out and re-tooled their roster this offseason in an effort to get back in the North race. While they're thrilled with their roster, it wouldn't hurt to be able to steal one player from each of their rivals.
Who would the Browns steal from each AFC North rival?
Cincinnati Bengals: Orlando Brown, LT
Cleveland was lucky enough to have one of the best left tackles in the NFL for 11 seasons in Joe Thomas. However, since he left, things haven't been the same for them.
They went with Greg Robinson in 2018 and 2019 with mixed results and then felt as though they solved the riddle with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That's where they took Jedrick Wills from Alabama — a right tackle who was moving to the left side.
Wills did a decent job as a rookie but then started to slide in 2021 due in part to nagging injuries. The problems continued into the 2022 campaign and fans grew frustrated with his poor body language and a perceived lack of effort.
That's why the player they would take from the Cincinnati Bengals is Orlando Brown. Originally a member of the Baltimore Ravens, Brown spent the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He then signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Bengals this offseason to shore up their porous offensive line play.
Cleveland would love to have him and go from Wills, who was ranked 56th overall at the position according to PFF, to Brown, who was 19th overall.