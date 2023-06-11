Browns: Stealing one player from every AFC North foe
By Randy Gurzi
Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton, Safety
The Baltimore Ravens have a couple of intriguing players who could really help the Browns including Mark Andrews — a sensational tight end — and Ronnie Stanley — a solid left tackle. However, there's one player that stands out as a difference-maker that could turn Cleveland's defense into the best in the AFC North.
Kyle Hamilton earned the top grade in the NFL at the safety position last year and is No. 13 heading into the 2023 campaign according to Dalton Wasserman of PFF.com. Hamilton really stepped up as the season went on, and Wasserman gives him credit for helping improve the defense.
"He was a monster in every phase of the game and made 24 combined stops on just 600 total snaps. While he hasn’t yet reeled in his first interception, he did break up five passes in 2022. His increase in usage was a huge reason Baltimore’s defense improved down the stretch."- Wasserman
Cleveland did add Juan Thornhill in the offseason and he should be a huge upgrade for them. They also brought in Rodney McLeod, who Wasserman ranked 23rd in the league. McLeod was a wildly underrated signing and with his and Hamilton's versatility, there would still be room for all three players in this secondary.
That's why this is the player to steal from Baltimore if given the chance.