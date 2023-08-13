Browns: Stock way up for Ronnie Hickman, crashing for Cade York
While a few Browns players, like Ronnie Hickman, are having stellar preseasons with their stock soaring there are several other players like Cade York whose stock is crashing.
By John Suchan
The Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders waited for over an hour to start their game because of severe weather in the area Friday night and for the Browns, while there were some players that played well, it might have been best for a few others to have stayed back in the locker rooms and not bothered to play.
Let’s take a look at some of these players who are on opposite ends of the stock up and stock down market.
Stock up: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Could the rookie quarterback be a challenge to presumed backup quarterback Josh Dobbs? For the second weekend in a row, Dorian Thompson-Robinson performed very well when given the opportunity. He finished 9-of-10 for 102 yards and a touchdown. His quarterback rating was a sky-high 142.5.
DTR seems to have that extra little giddyup that some athletes just have and he has inspired the players around him when he’s in the game. The funny part is that a year ago Josh Dobbs was doing that and some were speculating he could be the starting quarterback instead of Jacoby Brissett.
Now, Dobbs is the presumed backup to Deshaun Watson. However, when he was in the game yesterday the team had four different offensive possessions and faltered. The first two drives went three and out. The third possession went six plays and ended in a sack of Dobbs and the fourth possession went nine plays but Dobbs through an untimely interception.
DTR had two series both in the third quarter and he made the most of them. The first series went 11 plays with three first downs but Cade York blew a 46-yard field goal attempt.
In the second series, DTR didn’t bother settling for a field goal attempt. Instead, he was slick in marching the Browns to the endzone by completing passes of 27, 12, 14, 10, and seven yards. The final pass was a beautiful throw to wide receiver David Bell for the score.
Kellen Mond is more likely the candidate who will be released by the team at this point. There’s no way that the Browns put DTR on the practice squad when the season starts. His stock is certainly rising quickly.