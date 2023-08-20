Browns make a surprise special teams move in latest 53-man roster prediction
• DTR moving up the depth chart?
• Browns have some tough decisions at WR
• Jordan Elliott is on the way out
By Randy Gurzi
Wide Receiver (6):
Amari Cooper
Elijah Moore
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Cedric Tillman
David Bell
Austin Watkins
Marquise Goodwin (PUP)
Cleveland is suddenly very deep at wide receiver. Just a year ago, it felt as though they would struggle anytime Amari Cooper or Donovan Peoples-Jones weren't on the field. Now, they added Elijah Moore and rookie third-round pick Cedric Tillman to the mix.
Moore was the 34th overall selection in 2021 and a fresh start could help him turn into the playmaker he was expected to be. Tillman has been excellent in the preseason and likely moves ahead of David Bell. Even with Tillman looking great on the field, he's WR4 at best since Donovan Peoples-Jones remains firmly ahead of him.
Lastly, Austin Watkins is kept as the sixth wideout. He's someone worth developing after breaking out in the preseason and can't be safely exposed to waivers.
Tight End (3):
David Njoku
Jordan Akins
Harrison Bryant
David Njoku and Jordan Akins are the top two tight ends and while Njoku is the starter, Akins should see plenty of snaps as well. He's especially going to be helpful in the red zone due to his size and the rapport he already has with Deshaun Watson.
Harrison Bryant is the third tight end and while he's been out due to a non-disclosed health issue, Mary Kay Cabot recently reported that he will return soon. If he's at 100 percent, this will be the final three. If not, they could decide to keep Miller Forristall, who has been solid in the preseason.