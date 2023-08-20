Browns make a surprise special teams move in latest 53-man roster prediction
• DTR moving up the depth chart?
• Browns have some tough decisions at WR
• Jordan Elliott is on the way out
By Randy Gurzi
Offensive Line (9):
Jedrick Wills
Joel Bitonio
Ethan Pocic
Wyatt Teller
Jack Conklin
Dawand Jones
James Hudson III
Luke Wypler
Nick Harris
Typically, teams tend to take 10 offensive linemen into the regular season but in this prediction, we go with just nine.
Of course, the starting five are set with Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin at tackle. Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are manning the guard positions once again and Ethan Pocic is the man in the middle. The starting five remains the same from 2022 and while there are areas that need to be cleaned up, the overall chemistry and continuity is a positive.
On the bench, there's James Hudson III who is primarily going to be the No. 2 left tackle. Dawand Jones, who has been sensational in the preseason, is the backup at right tackle. He has yet to take snaps at the left and if they planned on going with a traditional swing tackle, that wouldn't be the case. Instead, they go with two backup tackles.
Nick Harris went from a starter in 2022 — before suffering an injury in the preseason — to being on the roster bubble. However, he's been getting a lot of work at center this preseason while rookie Luke Wypler has worked at guard. The fact that Wypler hasn't been a liability helps him make the roster and on gamedays, he and Harris will handle all the interior reserve duties.
Cleveland will likely keep at least two guards on the practice squad but no one has stood out to the point they fear risking them on waivers.