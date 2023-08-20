Browns make a surprise special teams move in latest 53-man roster prediction
• DTR moving up the depth chart?
• Browns have some tough decisions at WR
• Jordan Elliott is on the way out
By Randy Gurzi
Linebacker (6):
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Anthony Walker
Sione Takitaki
Tony Fields
Matthew Adams
Mohamoud Diabate
Cleveland goes with six linebackers here with three starters who are coming off of injuries suffered in 2022. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Anthony Walker were expected to be back and should be even better thanks to the bulk added ahead of them at defensive tackle.
However, Sione Takitaki has surprised everyone with his progression from a torn ACL suffered in December. Originally, he appeared headed for the IR but now he should be out there on day one.
Tony Fields is the top reserve and has been great this preseason. Matthew Adams joined in the offseason and should be a special teams stud. Last is Mohamoud Diabate who has been progressing throught camp and had his best performance against the Eagles.
Cornerback (5):
Denzel Ward
Greg Newsome
Martin Emerson
Mike Ford
Cameron Mitchell
Another position of strength for the Browns is in the secondary where they're very deep at cornerback. They have two first-round picks in Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome as well as their top pick (No. 68 overall) from 2022, Martin Emerson.
All three are best when playing man coverage and the additions up front, as well as at safety, should allow them to all play this more often in 2023.
The final two spots go to Mike Ford and Cameron Mitchell. Ford is another special teams standout but he can play corner if needed. Mitchell is a rookie from Northwestern and can play the slot, which could have him on the field early in his career.