Browns vs. Titans Week 3: Who holds the edge in each positional group?
The Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans meet on Sunday, Week 3 of the NFL. Who has the edge at each position?
By Josh Brown
Defensive Unit
Once again, we have a 4-3 defense and a 3-4 defense facing off. As stated in my previous article, I will base the decision on what they are listed on a depth chart. Edge players are a breed of their own now and play in all different ways.
Defensive Line
Browns: Myles Garrett/Dalvin Tomlinson/Shelby Harris/Za'Darius Smith/Ogbo Okoronkwo/Maurice Hurst II/Siaki Ika/Jordan Elliott
Titans: Jeffery Simmons/Teair Tart/Denico Autry/Naquan Jones/Kyle Peko
The Browns have Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith playing at a high level early in the season. The middle of the line has also made a significant difference as they've given up just 130 yards on the ground at 3.2 yards per rush. They have also given up just 267 yards passing. The change in the line and style of play has made an enormous impact on the entire defense through two games.
The Titans have a well-coached defense, and the line has some talented players. Jeffery Simmons is a stud on the front with two sacks already, while on the other side, Denico Autry has 2.5 in the young season. This is a good front that could give the Browns trouble all day.
While the Browns' entire defense has been incredible through two games, the Titan's defensive line has 4.5 sacks through two games, and they have given up just 2.7 yards per game on the ground so far this season. Both teams boast two talented ends and solid play in the middle. The Browns get a slight edge with Garrett and Smith.
Linebackers
Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah/Anthony Walker Jr./Sione Takitaki/Matthew Adams/Mohamoud Diabate/Tony Fields II
Titans: Harold Landry III (Questionable)/Jack Gibbens/Azeez Al-Shaair/Arden Key/Trevis Gipson/Monty Rice/Luke Gifford/Rashad Weaver
Cleveland's defense across the board has been great. JOK has come on and is making splash plays again. Anthony Walker, Jr. is the leader and doing his job. Sionne Takitaki has jumped into the mix and carried over some solid play last year into this season. Overall, this group has recovered nicely from an injury-riddled 2022 and looks good so far.
Much like the Steelers, this is where the Titans can make some noise. Harold Landry is a solid pass rusher who is back after being out with an ACL tear last season. Through his first four seasons, he has averaged nearly eight sacks a season.
On the other side is Arden Key. Key already has 1.5 sacks on the young season. Key has all the tools for a breakout season in a defense that likes to attack. These two could provide similar trouble for the Browns' tackles.
The Titans have the pass-rushing edge based on how they are built. They also have two guys who can make big plays, so the edge goes to the Titans, especially since they are facing the Brown's current tackles.
Cornerback
Browns: Denzel Ward/Martin Emerson Jr./Greg Newsome II/Mike Ford/Cameron Mitchell/Kahlef Hailassie
Titans: Sean Murphy-Bunting/Kristian Fulton/Roger McCreary/Tre Avery/Anthony Kendall/
Cleveland's trio of corners is the best group in the NFL through two games. Denzel Ward looks like the lockdown player who was given a huge contract. Greg Newsome goes about his business (but will miss this game), and Martin Emerson Jr. may end up the best of them. This group has been incredible so far.
The Titans have the exact opposite problem. Even with a stellar pass rush, the secondary has been awful so far. They have given up 281 yards per game through the air and three touchdowns. Without the pass rush, it could be worse.
This one is easy. The Browns have a clear edge in this department. If the Browns big three keep playing like they are, it won't change anytime soon.