Browns vs. Titans Week 3: Who holds the edge in each positional group?
The Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans meet on Sunday, Week 3 of the NFL. Who has the edge at each position?
By Josh Brown
Safeties
Browns: Grant Delpit/Juan Thornhill/Rodney McLeod/D'Anthony Bell/Ronnie Hickman
Titans: Amani Hooker (Questionable)/Mike Brown/Kevin Byard/Elijah Molden
Grant Delpit is playing on a level we have not seen in a long time here in Cleveland.
The Browns also have Juan Thornhill back and healthy and veteran Rodney McLeod adding plenty of depth. This group has also been stellar overall. It has been fun watching Delpit grow into the player the Browns hoped they drafted in the second round back in 2020.
As stated above, the Titans' secondary has had issues. Kevin Byard is still a ballhawk after grabbing four picks last year to give him 27 for his career. He's someone to watch with the way the Browns passing game has been through two weeks. Amani hooker is a solid player that knows the system and will do his job.
Once again the clear edge goes to the Browns with the impact of Delpit pushing it over the top.
The Browns hold the edge on paper, but as last Monday proved, that means nothing when the game starts. The Brown's defense completely shut down the Titan's offense in week three at home, and the Browns get back in the win column 24-14.