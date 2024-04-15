Browns top 20 QBs since 1999: Baker Mayfield, Joe Flacco among the best
38 QBs have started a game for the Cleveland Browns since 1999
By Jason Morgan
Tier 3: "The Ring of Fire"
The rookies, whether selected by the Browns in any of the first seven rounds, or acquired as an undrafted free agent, these players were brought in to either change the culture, stabilize the future, bring a championship to Cleveland, or provide supposed depth for the foreseeable future.
4. Johnny Manziel
Often considered the biggest draft bust in Cleveland's history, Johnny Manziel was known more for his off-the-field antics than his play. He and Brady Quinn had very similar careers with the Browns, but it just goes to show how much your personality, and personal decisions can influence the fan's opinions of you.
Manziel was a far better athlete than Quinn, and who knows how well he could have played if he had just committed to the organization, or football altogether. His ability to improvise was still there, but he often panicked as soon as the ball was snapped, and his style of play didn't translate from Texas A&M to the NFL.
In two seasons with the Browns, Manziel played in 14 games starting eight. He holds a 2-6 record, throwing for 1,675 yards, 7 TDs and 7 INTs. He added another 259 yards rushing, and a TD on the ground. He has been in recent news for his comments about former teammate Brian Hoyer and his lack of support for Manziel.
3. Charlie Frye
Selected in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft, Frye was considered a developmental pick or used for depth. He did win the MVP award for the Senior Bowl coming out of college. Much like all the players in this list, he was thrown into the fire before he was ready.
The 2007 season, in which he was officially the starter, will be discussed during tier one, but he won the starting job over Derek Anderson and Brady Quinn. He played 3-seasons for Cleveland with a 7-16 record. He threw for 3,490 yards with 17 TDs and 29 INTs (yikes).
2. Brandon Weeden
Brandon Weeden first took his shot at Major League Baseball, which is why he was the oldest player in NFL history drafted in the first round. Cleveland took the 28-year-old Oklahoma State QB with the 22nd pick in the 2012 NFL draft.
The prospect was that Weeden would learn quicker than a typical rookie due to his maturity and intelligence. This was not the case, and I remember to this day his questionable decisions.
Specifically, when he was being sacked, he had a knack for just tossing the ball in the air where no Brown receiver was, leading to unnecessary interceptions. Weeden accumulated a 5-15 record through two seasons, 23 games appeared, and 20 starts. He threw for 5,116 yards, 23 TDs and 26 INTs.
1. Colt McCoy
Initially selected in the third round for Cleveland, McCoy provided some of the more productive numbers of everyone within this tier. When drafted, his attributes were not as great as other QBs within the draft class which caused him to fall.
Cleveland selected him due to his ability to win, as he held the NCAA record for that feat. McCoy played in 24 games, starting 21 with a 6-15 record. He threw for 4,388 yards, 21 TDs, and 20 INTs.
Luke McCown, DeShone Kizer, and Cody Kessler all failed to win a single game as a Cleveland starter. Kessler's stats were not terrible like McCown and Kizer's, but still, both Kessler and Kizer were responsible for the most miserable memories in Brown's history under former coach Hue Jackson.
Their 1-31 combined record in the 2016-2017 season led to the infamous "0-16" parade. I'll admit, my comedic side was half tempted to place Kizer in tier one. Spergon Wynn played only one season for Cleveland and accumulated a single start. Brady Quinn only won one game more than Manziel with an additional season of play and didn't have quite the stats. Both were selected with the 22nd pick in the first round.