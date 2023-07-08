Browns top the charts in 2023 NFL Running back power rankings
• A couple of rookies will be leaned on in 2023
• Josh Jacobs doesn't get the attention he should
• The Cleveland Browns have the best running back in the NFL in Nick Chubb
By Randy Gurzi
24. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
For those who think running backs need to be high-profile in order to have success, meet Isiah Pacheco. A seventh-round pick in 2022, Pacheco outperformed Clyde Edwards-Helaire (a former first-round pick). He finished with 830 yards and five touchdowns and was the lead back as the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.
23. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
There was a time when Joe Mixon was one of the best backs in the NFL but he's had fewer than four yards per carry in two of the past three seasons. He's still going to rack up yards if he gets the touches but it feels as though he's replaceable at this point.
22. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
Another back who gains a lot of yards but isn't efficient is Najee Harris. He's a powerful 230-pound back but he averages just 3.9 yards per attempt in his career. He gets a lot of receptions as well but the numbers are modest there when it comes to yards per catch (just 5.6 in 2022).
21. D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles
D'Andre Swift has the talent to be one of the best running backs in the NFL. In three seasons, he's averaging 4.6 yards per rush and 7.7 per reception. The problem is, he's been banged up often and hasn't been given the full workload. Philadelphia is the perfect landing spot for him to prove he was worthy of the 35th overall selection in 2020.