Browns top the charts in 2023 NFL Running back power rankings
• A couple of rookies will be leaned on in 2023
• Josh Jacobs doesn't get the attention he should
• The Cleveland Browns have the best running back in the NFL in Nick Chubb
By Randy Gurzi
20. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
At this point, it feels like Alvin Kamara is only starting due to his name and contract status. The New Orleans Saints extended his contract in 2020, paying him $75 million over five seasons. Since then, he's had his two lowest yards-per-carry campaigns and has 13 touchdowns — compared to the 21 he had in 2020 alone.
Jamaal Williams is there as well and he had 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns for Detroit in 2022. He will likely get the majority of the carries in New Orleans, but this is a ranking of starters and they will start Kamara until he's gone due to the contract.
19. Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears will be turning to Khalil Herbert this season and he was impressive in 2022 with 5.7 yards per attempt. He's going to have to prove he can get it done with more carries but so far in his career, he looks the part of a lead back in the NFL.
18. Damien Harris, Buffalo Bills
In 2021, Damien Harris appeared to be on the verge of stardom. He had 929 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Patriots. But then in 2022, he took a back seat to Rhamondre Stevenson. Now with the Buffalo Bills, he will split time with James Cook but he should return to the form we saw in 2021.
17. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
Dameon Pierce was one of the few bright spots for the Houston Texans in 2022. He had 939 yards while averaging 4.3 per attempt. His one weak spot was getting into the end zone. He had just four touchdowns on the season, which isn't all his fault since that entire offense was a mess.