Browns top the charts in 2023 NFL Running back power rankings
• A couple of rookies will be leaned on in 2023
• Josh Jacobs doesn't get the attention he should
• The Cleveland Browns have the best running back in the NFL in Nick Chubb
By Randy Gurzi
12. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
While at Texas, Bijan Robinson was a machine. He was able to do everything asked of him and entered the 2023 NFL Draft as the No. 1 back. There was criticism for the Atlanta Falcons taking him in the top 10 but it made sense for them. The good quarterbacks were already gone (yes, I know Will Levis was there but that statement holds true) so they grabbed someone who would help Desmond Ridder. Tyler Allgeier ran for more than 1,000 yards in this offense a year ago and that means Robinson could go off.
11. Breece Hall, New York Jets
Before his injury, Breece Hall was on a roll. He had 97 yards in Week 5 and 116 in Week 6. Then in Week 7, he went for 76 yards on just four rushing attempts before being lost for the season. He still managed one touchdown in five consecutive weeks and will have even fewer stacked boxes with Aaron Rodgers in town.
10. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle continues to find solid running backs and the next man up is Kenneth Walker. As a rookie, he had 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns which is even more impressive when you realize he started just 11 games.
9. Ausitin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
Austin Ekeler isn't a traditional running back, barely hitting 200 pounds. He's also never had more than 915 yards in a single season — which is how much he had in 2023. But he's also picked up 3,448 yards in 389 receptions including 107 catches for 722 yards in 2023. He's a dynamic weapon and deserves to be in the top 10.