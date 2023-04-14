Browns trade up, follow guardrails in latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Jack Campbell is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.98 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 6 out of 2600 LB from 1987 to 2023.



Skipped bench, so no update to Campbell's score. Not that it would hurt.https://t.co/b2YyvNiPbJ #RAS pic.twitter.com/bkdjyaffBM