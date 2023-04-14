Browns trade up, follow guardrails in latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Browns Round 5, Pick 140: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri
Yet another perfect fit for the Browns in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, Isaiah McGuire from Missouri fits both age and athletic profile. Factor in his 6-foot-4 and nearly 270-pound frame and you get a player that Berry and Schwartz will be licking their chops for.
One thing that stands out with McGuire's impressive 9.53 RAS is his 1.59 10-yard split of his 40-yard dash. This speaks to his explosive first step and burst around the edge off the snap. This burst and his bend around the edge are evident on tape, which just adds to his power rush that dominates SEC tackles with leg drive and hand technique.
McGuire actually has similar size and style of play to the Browns 2022 third-round pick Alex Wright, who is currently projected to battle free agent addition Ogbo Okoronkwo for playing time opposite of Myles Garrett. McGuire has the upside to develop into a top defensive end and the well-rounded game to find a role immediately as part of a defensive line rotation under Schwartz in 2023.
Browns Round 5, Pick 142: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
While everyone is familiar with Texas running back Bijan Robinson, not as many may know Roschon Johnson. Johnson is a very reliable running back with starting potential in his own right. Not only does he fit the mold with his age (just turned 22) and RAS (8.67), but he is very familiar with the role he would be asked to fill for the Cleveland Browns.
Johnson was a very effective change-of-pace back to Robinson for the Longhorns and would likely be called upon to do the same early in his Cleveland career for Nick Chubb. I still think the team would benefit from adding a veteran pass-catching back such as Jerick McKinnon but Johnson would be able to spell Chubb for a drive here and there as a between-the-tackles runner.
The team really seems to like Jerome Ford, who is currently slated to fill that backup role, as of now. But with Ford's lack of NFL experience, it may be beneficial to have another option, just in case. Then, looking ahead to a potential life after Chubb, it may take a couple of promising young backs to fill the void left by the workhorse if and when his time ultimately comes to an end in Cleveland.
Johnson runs with great physicality and contact balance. He exhibits impressive vision and burst through the hole and is evasive enough in the open field to put his athleticism on display. He is serviceable on passing downs as a receiver and in pass protection, carving out another potential role in Cleveland if they do not add that sort of third-down back elsewhere.