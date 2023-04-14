Browns trade up, follow guardrails in latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Browns Round 6, Pick 190: Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
Many draft experts rave about the quality and depth of this 2023 NFL Draft tight end class. As good as this class is, from top to bottom, there aren't many later-round tight ends that truly fit the Browns guardrails. Davis Allen is one that is close to fitting that mold.
Allen just turned 22 years old and played four seasons at Clemson. He has a very impressive RAS of 8.58 for a tight end and you can see that on tape. Allen is very impressive at the catch point, going up and getting 50/50 jump balls and reeling in contested catches. He also uses that athleticism to wow with the ball in his hands, racking up yards after the catch on quick throws out of the backfield.
Clemson often split Allen out wide or in the slot, so he would rarely be viewed as an "extra tackle" at this point in his career, but as the third or fourth tight end he should find a role and would likely be given some time to fill his frame and round out his game before being relied on as a fixture of the Browns 12 personnel under Kevin Stefanski.
Browns Round 7, Pick 229: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA
I explained the reasoning behind why I believe the Browns must draft a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft in a different article and I think Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the perfect candidate to be that player.
In my rankings, I have "DTR" as my sixth-ranked quarterback, behind the five most popular quarterbacks in the draft: C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young, Hendon Hooker, and Will Levis.
Despite being much smaller, DTR has a similar skillset to Deshaun Watson and would fit well in what should be a "new-look" Browns offense. Both are very effective runners and both excel in RPO situations. DTR has impressive zip for someone his size and throws with great anticipation. He needs to be more consistent with his accuracy, which may lead him to fall into this range of the 2023 NFL Mock Draft, but I believe he is right on the bumper of the top quarterbacks in the class.
The Browns met with Thompson-Robinson as one of their "Top-30" visits and truly could be the perfect developmental quarterback for Cleveland in the 2023 NFL Draft.