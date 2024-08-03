Browns trading away key offensive player would be a total mistake
The Cleveland Browns were aggressive during the 2020 offseason and one of their biggest acquisitions that offseason was Jack Conklin. The Browns needed to bolster their offensive line and Conklin immediately did his part.
While Conklin has battled injuries during his Browns tenure, he's been an important member of the team and that's why fans are hoping the front office doesn't listen to Bleacher Report's trade proposal for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Alex Ballentine came up with one trade each team should take part in and while Conklin wasn't the Browns' entry (that was trading Maurice Hurst), the Browns were included in the Chiefs' trade proposal. Ballentine proposed that the Chiefs trade for Conklin, sending Cleveland a third and fifth-round pick in next year's draft.
"Ideally, the Chiefs would be able to add a veteran tackle to the mix. That's tough to do this time of year, but the Browns have a unique situation that could open a window. Jack Conklin has been one of the better right tackles in the league, but an injury forced him out of the lineup last season, and rookie Dawand Jones looked good in his spot.- Alex Ballentine
Browns should avoid trade conversations surrounding Jack Conklin
As we've seen in the NFL, having solid offensive lines is key. It's hard for quarterbacks to play their best ball if the line in front of them isn't up to the task of protecting them. Yes, Conklin has had injury issues and yes, Dawand Jones played well filling in for the veteran while he missed time but what's also important is for teams to have depth on their o-line.
Say the Browns trade Conklin and then slot Jones in as the permanent starter. What happens then if Jones gets hurt? The Browns are a much better team with Conklin in the starting lineup and they'll still be okay if he has to miss time.
The Chiefs might need help at right tackle but that's their problem. The Browns shouldn't bail an AFC opponent out of any kind of hole, especially when they'd take a big hit in doing so.