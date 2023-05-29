Browns unlikely to add more depth at defensive tackle
By Randy Gurzi
In 2022, the Cleveland Browns struggled mightily against the run and spent this offseason trying to address that issue. They added defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, giving them a massive defensive tackle to anchor the D-line.
They also signed Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst, Jr. who are both talented defensive tackles that have some concerns. Hill, a former second-round pick out of UCF, has had questions about his maturity and commitment while Hurst has been often injured — playing in just two games over the past two seasons.
Even with the question marks, the Browns added some much-needed depth and talent in free agency. Then in the 2023 NFL Draft, they brought in Siaki Ika from Baylor, giving them a nose tackle capable of stuffing the run.
Despite making these moves, there are still reasons to be hesitant about the overall depth of the line. There are the aforementioned concerns for Hurst and Hill and then it's not as if Jordan Elliott or Tommy Togiai have been phenomenal either.
However, the Browns front office doesn't seem to share those concerns. According to Mary Kay Cabot, they have more than enough faith in their revamped defensive line and aren't expected to go for another starter opposite Tomlinson.
Browns putting their faith in Jim Schwartz
One of the primary reasons the Browns have this faith is the fact that Jim Schwartz seems satisfied with the talent. The newly hired defensive coordinator has put his prints on this line as we've watched them go from a thinner, pass-rush-based line to a thick, space-eating bunch aimed at shutting down the run.
Schwartz, who has been coaching since the late 1980s, knows the value of stopping the run. He also knows how important it is to get after the quarterback but unlike the roster built for Joe Woods, this one seems perfectly balanced.
Cleveland has guys who can clog lanes in the middle and eat up blocks as well as a plethora of pass-rushers who will now have more favorable matchups.
There could be a case made for another 3-tech but even if they enter Week 1 with this roster, it will be vastly improved.