Browns vs. Bengals Week 1: Who holds the edge in each positional group?
The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will meet for the season opener on September 10th at 1:00 p.m. Who has the edge at each position?
By Josh Brown
Tight End
Browns: David Njoku/Jordan Akins/Harrison Bryant
Bengals: Irv Smith Jr./Drew Sample/Mitchell Wilcox
Cincinnati will start Irv Smith Jr., who has been a solid player through the first three years of his career. They follow Smith Jr. up with Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox, who combined for 19 receptions last year.
The Browns have starter David Njoku coming off the best season of his career and is now in an offense that should maximize his gifts even more. They also boast Jordan Akins, who has averaged 33 catches and 382 yards per season over the last four years.
He also caught five touchdowns last season for the Houston Texans. The Browns round out their room with Harrison Bryant who has seven touchdown catches in three years as the backup tight end.
The edge here goes to the Browns as they have two tight ends that could start for a lot of teams.
Offensive Line
Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr./Joel Bitonio/Ethan Pocic/Wyatt Teller/Jack Conklin/James Hudson III/Nick Harris/Luke Wypler/Dawand Jones
Bengals: Orlando Brown Jr./Cordell Volson/Ted Karras/Alex Cappa/Jonah Williams/D'Ante Smith/Trey Hill/Max Scharping/Jackson Carman
The Bengals brought Orlando Brown Jr. in to sure up the left tackle position. The move to sign Brown sent former first-round pick Jonah Williams, who allowed 12 sacks last season, to the right side. Ted Karras is solid at center. Guards Alex Cappa and Cordell Volson round out a line.
The Browns interior line is one of the best groups in the NFL with future Hall of Famer Joel Bitonio leading the way. Jedrick Wills Jr. has yet to live up to being the tenth pick of the draft in 2020, but has been sold. Jack Conklin was an All-Pro his first season in Cleveland, then injuries have set in. If healthy he is one of the best right tackles in the league.
The Edge here goes to the Browns as they boast the potential to be one of the top five lines in the NFL.
The overall edge on offense leans to the Browns as they hold significant advantages at running back, tight end, and the offensive line, while the quarterback is somewhat of a question mark on both sides going into game one.