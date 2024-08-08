Browns vs. Packers time, location, streaming, odds & more: Everything you need to know
The Cleveland Browns will play their first preseason game of the summer this Saturday against the Green Bay Packers. Preseason games might not count in the final record books but they're important because it gives fringe-roster players a chance to prove that they belong on the final roster.
The preseason gives the Browns coaching staff a chance to see which fringe-roster players have made enough of a statement to make the final roster and it also helps them get rid of the players who haven't shown enough.
With the NFL expanding to 17 games in the regular season, that means teams only play three preseason games now and the Browns will host two preseason games since the NFC gets the extra home game during the regular season.
The first home game of the preseason comes against the Packers and it'll take place this Saturday. Here's all the information you need to know regarding Cleveland's first preseason game of 2024.
Browns vs. Packers time
The game will take place on Saturday, August 10th and kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET
Browns vs. Packers location
The Browns will be hosting the Packers on Saturday, meaning that Cleveland Browns Stadium will be where the game is played.
How to watch Browns vs. Packers
For local fans, the game can be viewed on WEWS.
How to stream Browns vs. Packers
For Browns fans who cut the cord, there are still plenty of ways to catch the preseason action, such as Hulu+, YouTubeTV, NFL+, and FuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.
Browns vs. Packers odds
Betting on preseason games can be tricky since the starters don't play too much and it's mostly backups, third-stringers, and beyond taking the field for the majority of the game. For those who still might want to place a bet, FanDuel has the Browns as 2.5-point favorites over the Packers. The moneyline for the Browns sits at -145 while it sits at +125 for Green Bay. The over/under is set at 39.5 points.