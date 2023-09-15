Browns vs. Steelers: Prediction and odds for Week 2
• Browns are favorites on the road
• Kenny Pickett could be in for a rough night
• 2-0 could be possible for the first time since 1993
By Randy Gurzi
Monday Night Football will provide a huge opportunity for the Cleveland Browns. They can not only improve to 2-0 in the AFC North with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they would also be 2-0 overall for the first time since the 1993 season.
Last year, they thought they finally ended that dreadful streak when they had a victory in hand over the New York Jets. But then a late defensive collapse led to a shocking defeat.
In 2023, they're hopeful they won't be seeing such collapses from this defense — and their performance in Week 1 makes that seem highly likely.
Having said all that, they still have to go into Pittsburgh and get it done under the bright lights. Here, we look at the odds ahead of the game while predicting who will come out on top.
Browns vs. Steelers Odds Week 1
Cleveland is (rightfully) the favorite with a spread of -2.5 right now. That feels a little low given how they dominated the Bengals — and how bad the Steelers looked against San Francisco — but AFC North rivalries can be tough to predict. The moneyline right now is -126 for the Browns and +108 for Pittsburgh. The powers that be don't expect a shootout either, with a 38.5 on the over/under.
Browns vs. Steelers Prediction Week 1
Cleveland is riding high after their huge win but they have to keep their focus in this one. While it's true the Steelers will be without Cam Heyward and Diontae Johnson, they should never be taken lightly. Look for them to keep it close early but then a few big passes from Deshaun Watson and a couple of defnesive stops led by Myles Garrett make the difference in the end.
Prediction: Cleveland 27, Pittsburgh 20