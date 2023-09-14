Browns vs. Steelers Week 2: Who holds the edge in each positional group?
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet on Monday Night Football in Week 2. Who has the edge at each position?
By Josh Brown
The Cleveland Browns are coming off a big win over the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Pittsburgh Steelers were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.
They now head into a Week 2 battle at Acrisure Stadium stadium in Pittsburgh. While we are here to see who holds the edge on the roster, any fan of these teams knows anything can happen when the Browns and Steelers play. Let's get on with the show.
Offensive Units
Quarterbacks
Browns: Deshaun Watson/Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Steelers: Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky/Mason Rudolph
Deshaun Watson wasn't perfect on Sunday in bad weather conditions but he performed well enough to win. He made some big throws when it mattered and had a few key runs, including a designed run play that resulted in a touchdown.
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett struggled mightily against a very talented 49ers defense. So far in Pickett's career, he has thrown only eight touchdowns in 435 attempts and has averaged 6.1 yards per attempt. At this point, even the most loyal Steelers fans...nope they will still hold on to every last hope, like Browns fans, that he will be great.
The Browns hold the edge here with a more experienced and talented quarterback leading the way.
Running Backs
Browns: Nick Chubb/Jerome Ford/Pierre Strong Jr.
Steelers: Najee Harris/Jaylen Warren/Anthony McFarland Jr.
Nick Chubb did Nick Chubb things in Week 1, as he went for 106 yards on 18 carries. The wrinkle that the Browns have added this year is getting him the ball as a receiver out of the backfield. He would end up with four receptions and 21 yards. Jerome Ford is a work in progress as the second back, but it didn't stop the Browns from racking up 200+ yards on the ground in week one.
The Steelers come in with Najee Harris leading their ground attack. In Week 1 versus the 49ers, he had just six carries for 31 yards and two receptions. This game got out of hand quickly, so the Steelers had to pass to try and get back in it. Harris is the clear workhorse for the Steelers. Jaylen Warren is a solid backup. Anthony McFarland Jr. rounds out the room.
Once again, Nick Chubb is the best back on the field giving the Browns the unmistakable edge in the run game.
Wide Receivers
Browns: Amari Cooper/Donovan Peoples-Jones/Elijah Moore/Marquise Goodwin/Cedric Tillman/David Bell
Steelers: George Pickens/Diontae Johnson(out)/Allen Robinson II/Gunner Olszewski/Miles Boykin/Calvin Austin III
The Browns boast a much deeper group of talented receivers with proven track records. Last week Amari Cooper had three receptions in a game that passing was not the easiest way to go. Elijah Moore showed his versatility as he also had three receptions along with two carries for 19 yards. DPJ was only able to haul in one catch last week. Marquise Goodwin went deep a couple of times, but the connection was not there in week one. This group shows a lot of promise for the season.
The Steelers have a big talent in George Pickens, but the depth falls off from their without Diontae Johnson on the field. Allen Robinson II is not the player he once was. Miles Boykin, Calvin Austin III, and Gunner Olszewski have a combined 55 catches between them. This is a young group that has talent but a lot to prove.
The Browns go three deep at minimum in the wide reciever room and have the edge over the limited Steelers.