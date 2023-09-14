Browns vs. Steelers Week 2: Who holds the edge in each positional group?
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet on Monday Night Football in Week 2. Who has the edge at each position?
By Josh Brown
Tight Ends
Browns: David Njoku/Jordan Akins/Harrison Bryant
Steelers: Pat Freiermuth/Darnell Washington/Connor Heyward
David Njoku had a couple of receptions in Week 1, but much like most of the passing attack was quiet. Jordan Akins had a nice 12-yard catch for a first down, and Harrison Bryant caught an easy touchdown on a well-designed play. Overall, the Browns got solid production from the entire group on Sunday.
Pat Freiermuth is coming off back-to-back 60+ catch seasons and opened with just one catch last week, but it was for a touchdown. He's currently dealing with a chest injury that makes him uncertain to go in week two. Behind Freiermuth is rookie Darnell Washington, whom the Steelers have high hopes for, and Connor Heyward.
If Freiermuth can go fully healthy he evens out the playing field a bit. The Browns have the edge here because of proven depth. All three of the Browns tight ends have shown they are capable of bigger roles in the NFL.
Offensive Line
Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr./Joel Bitonio/Ethan Pocic/Wyatt Teller/Jack Conklin/(out for the year)/James Hudson III/Nick Harris/Luke Wypler/Dawand Jones
Steelers: Dan Moore Jr./Isaac Seumalo/Mason Cole/James Daniels/Chukwuma Okorafor(Questionable)/Broderick Jones/Spencer Anderson/Nate Herbig/Dylan Cook
The Browns were dealt a blow when Jack Conklin went down with a season-ending injury. The only good part is rookie Dawand Jones stepped in, and the offense didn't miss a beat. Jones will start Monday night with the joy of trying to stop All-Pro T.J. Watt. Jedrick Wills is not silencing critics after his Week 1 performance. The Browns still have one of the best trios in the game up the middle and rolled up 200+ yards on the ground.
Steelers right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor is currently in concussion protocol, which could be a couple of days or cause him to miss Monday, depending on how testing goes. Dan Moore Jr. was atrocious against the 49ers and was the worst tackle in the NFL in Week 1. Broderick Jones made his debut Sunday and will likely have the green light at left tackle Monday night. He will have the joy of lining up against All-Pro Myles Garrett. The rest of the Steelers line is a bunch of solid veteran players.
The Brown's offensive line showed up and controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the game Sunday. They have the easy edge over the Steelers group.