Browns vs. Texans prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 16
A full betting preview for the Cleveland Browns' Week 16 matchup against the Houston Texans.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have seen their playoff chances increase after ripping off two straight wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears. The Browns came back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter last week to defeat the Bears.
Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco continues to turn back the clock as he's given the Browns some stability at the position. The Browns will put their two-game winning streak on the line against the Houston Texans, who will be without C.J. Stroud for the second consecutive game.
The Texans were 2.5-point home favorites over the Broncos, but now Cleveland is 2.5-point favorites.
Below, we will break down this pivotal Week 16 matchup in the AFC and give our best bet!
Browns vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Browns vs. Texans Betting Trends
- The Browns are 1-4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games
- The OVER is 6-3 in Cleveland’s last nine games
- Houston is 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. AFC opponents
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Texans’ six home games
Browns vs. Texans Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- Juan Thornhill - S - Questionable
- Anthony Walker Jr. - LB - Questionable
- Ogbo Okoronkwo - DE - Questionable
- Ethan Pocic - C - Questionable
- Jordan Kunaszyk - LB - Questionable
Texans Injury Report
- C.J. Stroud - QB - Questionable
- George Fant - OT - Questionable
- Blake Cashman - LB - Questionable
- Nico Collins - WR - Questionable
- Will Anderson Jr. - DE - Questionable
Browns vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 24
- Game Time: 1 p.m. EST
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Browns Record: 9-5
- Texans Record: 8-6
Browns vs. Texans Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Browns
David Njoku: Njoku has quietly been one of the best tight ends in the league this season. The 27-year-old pass catcher has 69 receptions for 704 yards and five touchdowns. In the Browns’ 20-17 win over the Bears, Njoku had 10 receptions (14 targets) for 104 yards and a touchdown. Since Joe Flacco became the starter, Njoku has seen 28 targets in the last three games.
Houston Texans
Devin Singletary: Singletary had a monster performance in last week’s overtime win over the Titans. The veteran running back recorded 170 total yards (121 rushing) on 30 carries. It was a much-needed game from Singletary, as Houston was without Nico Collins and C.J. Stroud.
Browns vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
With C.J. Stroud reportedly out for the second straight game because of a concussion, the Texans will have to lean on veteran Case Keenum on Christmas Eve. Keenum was solid last week against the Titans as he completed 23-of-36 passes for 229 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
However, he also had some throws that could’ve been intercepted, and the result of last week’s game could have been different. Keenum must be on his A-game this week, as the Browns allow an NFL-best 158.9 passing yards per game. Cleveland also leads the league in opponent completion percentage (55.2) and has 41 sacks this season.
If the Texans’ offensive line cannot hold up against the Browns’ front seven, it could be a long day for the 35-year-old Keenum. As for Cleveland, they are looking to win their third straight game on Sunday.
Joe Flacco threw for 374 yards in last week's win over the Bears, but he also had two touchdowns and three interceptions. The Browns would like to not have Flacco drop 44 times against the Texans’ defense, which is tied for fourth in QB pressures (141). However, the running game might have a hard time as Houston only allows 93.5 rushing yards per game.
The Browns haven’t played the best on the road this season (2-4), losing their last two games by 17 points per game. However, their defense is playing well enough that they should make life tough for Keenum and get the win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.