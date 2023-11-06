Browns Week 9: Studs and Duds: Dalvin Tomlinson, Deshaun Watson light it up
• Amari Cooper, WR1
• Deshaun Watson is back
• Dalvin Tomlinson had a career-game
By Randy Gurzi
What a win for the Cleveland Browns.
They entered Week 9 with a lot of questions following a frustrating loss to the Seattle Seahawks and answered most of them. Deshaun Watson got the start and proved he could fire the ball deep while Kevin Stefanski called a great game. Cleveland's head coach is now 19-7 following a loss, showing he knows how to handle diversity.
Their defense also wanted to prove something to themselves after not stopping the Seahawks on their final drive in Week 8. This week, they answered with seven sacks and held Arizona to just 58 yards.
With all that being said, we look at the studs and duds from win No. 5 — with one notable absence, duds. This week, we simply highlight five players who were instrumental in the win.
Browns Stud: Denzel Ward, Cornerback
With a 3-0 lead, the Browns defense got back onto the field and continued to make plays. Jordan Elliott tackled Keontay Ingram for a four-yard loss but was flagged for a facemask to give Arizona a first down on their own 40. Clayton Tune then dropped back to pass and misfired it toward Marquise Brown.
Denzel Ward was able to adjust to the overthrow and caught the pass — while also being able to maintain possession despite coming down on the ground awkwardly. That turnover ended in points when Amari Cooper caught a batted ball for an 11-yard score, making the score 10-0.
Ward has been playing phenomenal football this season, clearly appreciating the man-coverage Jim Schwartz has him playing in. He just recorded his second pick and has been an underrated tackler this year as well. He displayed that in this one, which was seen when he was able to take out Tony Jones, Jr. in the open field to force a punt in the first quarter.