Browns Week 9: Studs and Duds: Dalvin Tomlinson, Deshaun Watson light it up
• Amari Cooper, WR1
• Deshaun Watson is back
• Dalvin Tomlinson had a career-game
By Randy Gurzi
Stud: Shelby Harris, Defensive Tackle
Early in the game, the two teams traded punts which was fine by the Arizona Cardinals. They knew Cleveland was favored and hoped they could find a way to control the clock and keep the score down. In order to do that, they needed to be able to run the ball and they attempted to do that on second-and-eight during their second possession.
Arizona dialed up a run for wideout Rondale Moore and Shelby Harris completely blew up the play. Tight end Geoff Swaim was supposed to come over and block Harris but he was way too quick and took Moore down for a four-yard loss.
Harris, who was signed as a free agent this offseason, also found himself making a play as a pass rusher in the second half. From their own 20, Arizona snapped the ball and Clayton Tune dropped back looking for a target downfield. He never got a chance to connect with anyone thanks to Harris who hit Tune's arm as he was winding up for a pass. The ball came out and Myles Garrett recovered it at the Cardinals 11.
Just three passes later, Deshaun Watson found David Njoku for a five-yard touchdown, making the score 20-0.