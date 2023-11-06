Browns Week 9: Studs and Duds: Dalvin Tomlinson, Deshaun Watson light it up
• Amari Cooper, WR1
• Deshaun Watson is back
• Dalvin Tomlinson had a career-game
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Stud: Dalvin Tomlinson, Defensive Tackle
Yes, Shelby Harris was good in this one but he wasn't alone. Cleveland had another defensive tackle take off in this one with Dalvin Tomlinson playing his best game yet with the Browns.
Their top free agent signing of the offseason, Tomlinson was brought in to stop the run. He's been doing a good job in that department. Cleveland is seventh in the NFL in defensive rushing yardage which is a massive change from 2022 when they were 25th overall.
Tomlinson, who stands 6-foot-3 and 324 pounds, does a lot of the dirty work as he occupies blockers and allows playmakers to get in and clean things up. That's why he entered this one with just 10 tackles and a half-sack. But then in Week 9, he absolutely went off.
Big Thanos had four tackles with three sacks in the win. He was all over Clayton Tune and not only put up his best game with Cleveland but perhaps the best game of his career.
The 29-year-old has never had more than 3.5 sacks in a season and recorded just 2.5 in both 2022 and 2021. In one game, he beat his output in each of the past two years and nearly tied his personal best for an entire campaign.