Browns WR Elijah Moore 'not afraid of competition' with Jerry Jeudy
By Randy Gurzi
Elijah Moore created a buzz during the first portion of OTAs. In his second season with the Cleveland Browns, he decided not to show up to the voluntary workouts which isn't a huge deal by itself. But then he sent out a cryptic post on social media which started to raise questions.
Moore is entering the final year of his rookie deal and while things have been quiet on the extension front for him, that's not the case for a newcomer at wide receiver. The Browns added Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos and quickly added three years and $58 million to his deal.
If Moore is bothered by the extension for Jeudy, he didn't show it. When asked by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com about his absence, as well as the contract situation for him and Jeudy, Moore said "I'm not afraid of competition." He added that he wasn't focused on the contract, saying he knows he will be paid soon. Cabot commented on that, saying she believes it could happen this year.
Elijah Moore needs to take a step forward in 2024 for the Browns
Dan Labbe was with Mary Kay Cabot and he brought up the extensions for other receivers in the NFL, including Jaylen Waddle. While he said Moore isn't expected to get as much as the Miami Dolphins wideout, he pointed to a rise in contracts at the position.
Waddle landed a three-year deal worth $84.75 million — $76 million of which is guaranteed.
He was the second wide receiver to land a huge deal this week, with Nico Collins signing a three-year extension of his own. Collins landed a $72.75 million with $52 million guaranteed with the Houston Texans, which makes the Jeudy deal look even better.
If Moore expects to get anything close to either of those players, he needs to take a step forward this year. He did well with 640 yards on 59 receptions — especially considering the constant change under center — but he had just two touchdowns.
He continues to show out in practice but as he enters the final year of his contract, he has to show more during the games if he wants to be the next wideout in Cleveland to land an extension.