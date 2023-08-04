Caesars Promo: $1,250 to Bet on a Deshaun Watson Bounce-Back
Watson's season-long passing yards are set at just 3,700.5 yards despite passing for 4,800+ yards in 2020
The Cleveland Browns know their season hinges on the success of Deshaun Watson, and they’ve done their best to surround him with enough talent to win.
Browns fans in Ohio can bet big on Watson to live up to his potential
Here’s how you can give yourself two chances to win big this NFL season:
Caesars Ohio Promo Code
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you'll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,250!
Here's how you can claim your second-chance bonus:
Each step above is crucial, so make sure you use the promo code and deposit $10 or more.
Once you've completed each step, your first bet at Caesars will be backed by the house and returned as bonus bets if you lose.
Now let’s dig into the odds on Watson this season.
Deshaun Watson Prop Bets at Caesars
Watson’s projected season-long totals at Caesars are set at 3,700.5 passing yards and 25.5 passing touchdowns.
Since he passed for just 26 touchdowns in two of his three seasons as full-time starter in Houston, let’s target the passing yards here.
Watson has passed for over 3,700 yards with relative ease in all three of his seasons as a full-time starter and the Browns have a respectable complement of weapons that includes Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Njoku and Nick Chubb.
When you consider that Watson passed for 4,823 yards with the Texans in 2020 – his last season as a full-time starter – he could pass for 1,000 fewer yards and still hit this over!
However you bet on your Browns this season
