Cedric Tillman had brutally honest reaction to his devastating drop against Giants
The Cleveland Browns fell to the New York Giants despite the Giants being an absolute dumpster fire in their first two games. It was an ugly loss and Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman is taking responsibility for part of the loss.
When asked about his crucial fourth-down drop, Tillman said "I let the team down. I make that play most of the time but unfortunately didn't make it today" and seemed devastated that he couldn't come through for the offense in that moment.
Cedric Tillman is crushed about his fourth-down drop
On what ended up being the Browns' final play of the game, Deshaun Watson threw the ball to Tillman on 4th-and-4 but the receiver couldn't complete the play. The Browns turned the ball over on downs and the Giants were able to get a first down and then kneel out the rest of the clock.
This game was a crushing loss for the Browns and while Tillman did drop what would have been a first down and helped keep the Browns' drive alive, the loss is by no means all on him. Watson was terrible once again, the run game added little help, and the offensive line couldn't do its part either.
The Giants offense couldn't do anything in the first two games of the season but put up 21 points against Cleveland's offense. Daniel Jones didn't throw an interception and was only sacked twice, making the Browns defensive performance look even worse.
Yes, Tillman should have had that ball and the drive should have continued but with the way the Browns had been playing throughout the rest of the game, do we really think they're able to get the ball down to the other side of the field and make something happen? It's admirable of Tillman to take responsibility but it's hard to blame the loss on him.