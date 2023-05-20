Cleveland Browns full 2023 preseason schedule released
By Randy Gurzi
It doesn't have the same excitement surrounding it that the full NFL schedule release does, but the preseason schedule is still very important. And for the Cleveland Browns, they now know what dates and times they will see their opponents in the preseason.
Of course, Cleveland already knew they would kick things off on Aug. 3 since they're participating in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. Taking place in Canton, Ohio, the Browns will play the New York Jets in the first exhibition game of the year.
In all honesty, this is also usually the least exciting game of the year. Teams rarely play starters and by the second half, it can be a struggle for the announcers to even figure out who is on the field.
From there, they head back home before making a two-game road trip (which will include joint practices with the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles).
Browns Preseason Schedule
Hall of Fame Game: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns — Aug. 3, 8 PM
Preseason Week 1: Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns — Aug. 11, 7:30 PM
Preseason Week 2: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles — Aug. 17, 7:30 PM
Preseason Week 3: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs — Aug. 26, 1:00 PM
The Hall of Fame Game can be a bonus, even if it's less than thrilling. Teams that participate in this contest wind up with an extra game. Again, starters won't likely see the field but it does give the coaching staff more in-game reps for players who might be on the bubble.
Cleveland begins the regular season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 1 AFC North matchup. That will take place on Sep. 10 at 1:00 PM.