Cleveland Browns 2023 Roster: 3 Big Surprises
• Elijah Moore is for real
• The Chief is impossible to defend
• The Browns are about to see the real Grant Delpit
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns Surprise No. 2 – David Njoku
With pick No.. 29 in the 2017 draft, the Cleveland Browns took David Njoku, a freakishly athletic tight end from the University of Miami. The Chief has become one of the longest-tenured Browns with six seasons under his belt, along with a massive contract extension last offseason.
Njoku has had some fantastic games and flashes of elite ability, but we have yet to see that in a full season. Remember, Njoku has just two seasons with more than 600 receiving yards and is one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league.
His biggest issue is staying healthy. While he has only missed four full games in the last two years, he missed 15 in the two seasons prior. Njoku is known for his leaping ability, but that also can lead to major collisions which can lead to injuries.
After losing his starting spot in 2021 to Austin Hooper, Njoku hit the weight room hard and really improved his run blocking. While he still isn’t a fantastic run blocker, he has gotten much better which allows him to stay on the field for all three downs.
As Watson still gets his feet on the ground, I expect Njoku to be his security blanket early and often with the two forming tremendous chemistry. I think Njoku could have an 800-yard season and have a huge year in touchdowns with seven or eight.
Berry made the choice to pay Njoku like an elite NFL tight end, it’s now time to see the production on the field.