Cleveland Browns 2023 Roster: 3 Big Surprises
• Elijah Moore is for real
• The Chief is impossible to defend
• The Browns are about to see the real Grant Delpit
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns Surprise No. 1 – Grant Delpit
After being out of position for most of the last two seasons in a three-safety defense, I’m most excited to see Grant Delpit in a Browns uniform in 2023. Not only will a fresh start with Schwartz make things substantially better for him, but being paired with Juan Thornhill will give him the opportunity to shine.
Delpit is not a true half-field safety. He can cover, but his strength is man coverage with tight ends and roaming around the line of scrimmage and helping in run support or blitzing. He and John Johnson were both similar players the last two seasons, and both constantly made mistakes while playing with each other.
Delpit is not only playing for a new contract as he is in the fourth and final year of his rookie deal, but he is also proving that he was worthy of being a second-round pick after so many teams passed on him in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Look for Schwartz to really move Delpit around the field with a single safety look much of the time. Delpit will line up near the line of scrimmage often and should have the opportunity to have five-plus sacks if the defensive line can help generate some pressure as well.
I’m not sure if Delpit will play well enough to get a massive extension from the Browns, but I think he is going to really surprise folks and set himself up nicely to get a great second contract.