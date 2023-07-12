Cleveland Browns 2023 roster prediction: Defensive Line
What will the Cleveland Browns defensive line look like when the 2023 season begins?
By Greg Newland
The Cleveland Browns and Andrew Berry have hit a critical point in the relationship. Berry has moved a lot of chips to get his exact roster intact, but there haven’t been a ton of positive moments since the 2021 season which almost feels like a fluke at this point.
For years fans whined and complained that this organization didn’t spend or had poor coaching. Now, none of that is true, yet it’s been back-to-back disappointing seasons.
There's no doubt that Berry has his name stamped all over this team, and he knows the pressure is on. I have a feeling at certain positions you’ll see starters get a ton of snaps in the preseason so he can get this roster right for 2023.
One of the deepest (yet lack of talent) positions on the roster is the defensive line. Here's a breakdown of how that will look come week one of the regular season.
Cleveland Browns Defensive Line – The Locks
For the purposes of this article, let’s assume that the Browns retain 11 defensive linemen. There will likely be six edge rushers and five defensive tackles that are kept. Berry could stash one on the practice squad, but there will be very little production or game time from that player.
At this point, Myles Garrett, Dalvin Tomlinson, Za’Darius Smith, Alex Wright, Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, and Ogbo Okoronkwo are the locks of this roster.
Garret and Smith will be one of the most dynamic duos in the NFL at defensive end, Wright, McGuire, and Ika are still on rookie contracts, and Okoronkow is a pass-rushing specialist that was just signed this offseason.
Many expect Ika to start alongside Tomlinson at Defensive tackle, but I’m not sold that is set in stone just yet.