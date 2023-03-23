Cleveland Browns 3 biggest needs in 2023 after another busy day of moves
Cleveland Browns biggest need No. 2 – Offensive Line
The offensive line for the Cleveland Browns continues to be a major puzzle. They have a fantastic coach in Bill Callahan, who seem to all be fantastic run blockers, but continue to struggle in pass protection.
Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin all have major deals and the decision on Jedrick Wills fifth-year option will have to be made soon. While there's no way the team will invest more money in free agency after re-signing Ethan Pocic, you’ll likely see Berry draft a tackle with his first or second pick (third or fourth round) of the 2023 draft.
I don’t dislike the Pocic signing, but it shows you the Browns aren’t set with the line they have. If Nick Harris starts at center, Pocic is an expensive option to have on the bench as a backup. Could you even see a guy like Teller who just signed a new deal get traded?
I still believe this line can be better in 2023, but I’m not sure I’m completely satisfied where it is right now. James Hudson is another wild card. At times he played well while Conklin was out with injuries, but at other times he looked as lost as Wills.
The short-term solution won’t be added this offseason, but let’s hope Berry can find a diamond in the rough this draft to develop into a starter by the 2024 or 2025 season.