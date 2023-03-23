Cleveland Browns 3 biggest needs in 2023 after another busy day of moves
Cleveland Browns biggest need No. 1 – Defensive Line
Even though Berry has been busy adding to the Cleveland Browns defensive line this offseason, I’m not sold that the work is done just yet. Winning in the trenches is so important in this game, so don’t expect the Browns to be done just yet.
Dalvin Tomlinson (DT) and Obo Okoronkwo (DE) were brought to Cleveland to be starters, but the others are fillers. Tomlinson in my opinion fills the biggest void on this roster, and even though I think Okoronkwo is slightly unproven, I love his motor, and that can make up for a lot at times.
Berry also signed Maurice Hurst (DT) and Trysten Hill (DT) to shore up the middle of this line, but both of those guys are big question marks to even make the opening-day roster. Hurst had an extremely successful stretch early in his career, but injuries have really held him back.
Hill is also young and doesn’t have a ton of experience. At times the film would suggest he is lazy, but maybe we will see Jim Schwartz bring him out of his shell.
Either way I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Browns sign another veteran pass rusher who maybe only plays 10-15 snaps a game and comes at a huge discount, and I also wouldn’t be surprised to see Berry draft another nose tackle in the draft to build depth behind Tomlinson.
Berry has done a great job addressing this position, but there is more work to be done.