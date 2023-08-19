Cleveland Browns 3 biggest training camp disappointments in 2023
• Andrew Berry has to admit his mistakes in previous drafts
• DT depth doesn't help Jordan Elliott
• How long is the leash for Cade York?
By Randy Gurzi
With three of their four preseason games behind them, the Cleveland Browns are wrapping up their 2023 training camp.
This year, camp started out in West Virginia and ended up moving back to Berea just ahead of the Hall of Fame Game against the Jets. They will wrap things up before their final preseason game, which is Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
As they close out camp, let's take a look back and identify which three players were the biggest disappointments for the Browns.
3. Jordan Elliott, Defensive Tackle
Not long after signing Dalvin Tomlinson, the Browns restructured contracts for Jordan Elliott and Harrison Bryant. These moves ended up saving Cleveland some money in the short-term but also gave each fourth-year player some guaranteed money — something they didn't have entering training camp.
That made it feel as though both were locks to make the team and in all honesty, this was surely the goal. The Browns, who selected Elliott in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, had high hopes for the Missouri product. There was even an expectation that he would excel with Dalvin Tomlinson taking over as the 1-tech, allowing him to start next to someone who would eat up blocks.
Unfortunately, Elliott hasn't been able to make a positive impression. His performance in practices hasn't been up to par which led to the Browns putting him on the field in the Hall of Fame Game while every other projected starter sat out.
He underwhelmed against reserves and couldn't get any push into the backfield. It was so discouraging, Cleveland elected to sign Shelby Harris, who will now take over as a starter.
With his starting position off the table, Elliott could wind up not even making the 53-man roster.