Cleveland Browns 3 biggest training camp disappointments in 2023
• Andrew Berry has to admit his mistakes in previous drafts
• DT depth doesn't help Jordan Elliott
• How long is the leash for Cade York?
By Randy Gurzi
1. Cade York, Kicker
This one has been an issue more so in the games than camp itself — which is even more concerning. Cade York, a fourth-round pick from LSU missed eight field goals and two extra points as a rookie. His final completion percentage was just 75 percent, which is well below the league average.
Despite his struggles, the Browns decided not to get any competition for him this season. Instead, they gave York the job without putting any added pressure on him.
As far as practices go, that's been a good call. He's made nearly every kick — but that has yet to carry over into the games.
York missed his first two tries in their opening games which had everyone asking if he could bounce back when they faced the Eagles.
He started out just fine by knocking in field goals from 43, 37, and then 43 yards again. But then when the game was tied in the final minutes, he missed on a 47-yard try. A penalty gave him a mulligan and after going wide right from 47, he overcorrected and went wide left from 41 yards out.
To this point, the Browns seem to be firmly behind York still. But it's getting harder to justify their faith in him and if he costs them a game in the regular season, things could change in a hurry.