Cleveland Browns 3 biggest training camp surprises in 2023
• Browns will have a tough decision at WR
• An undrafted LB is making some noise
• DTR wasn't supposed to be this good this fast
By Randy Gurzi
1. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback
It's been hard to watch the Browns in practice or the preseason and not come away impressed with Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The rookie from UCLA was praised for his talent when drafted but there were expectations that he would need time to develop into an NFL-ready quarterback.
So far, that doesn't appear to be the case.
DTR has been lauded throughout camp for being willing — and able — to push the ball downfield. While Kellen Mond, who was originally in a battle for the QB3 spot with Thompson-Robinson — was quick to take the check-down, the rookie made his progressions and oftentimes made the right call.
He wasn't just a practice star either as he went into the preseason and was electric once he was given the chance. DTR has turned heads with his arm as well as his legs — but as Aditi Kinkhabwala points out, his poise and leadership might be his greatest assets.
Heading into the regular season, we all know Deshaun Watson will be the starter. The question is whether or not Thompson-Robinson can unseat Josh Dobbs as QB2.
Dobbs spent much of the 2022 season as the Browns primary backup but was released when Watson returned. He then went on to play for the Tennessee Titans and did well enough that Cleveland wanted him back as their primary reserve.
He hasn't played much in the preseason, which makes it seem as though his job is safe, but don't be surprised to see DTR push him out in the near future.